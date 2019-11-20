Guzaarish Completes 9 Years: Lesser-known Facts About The Film Starring Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in Guzaarish 9 years back in 2010. The film released on November 19, 2010, to massive critical acclaim. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the tragedy-drama film which revolved around the story of a paralyzed man who wishes to end his life through legal means. Though the film failed to strike a chord at the box-office, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performances in the film were praised unanimously. Here are some lesser-known facts about Guzaarish.

Multiple titles were registered for the film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had reportedly worked on the script of Guzaarish for a long time. The filmmaker had registered multiple titles for the film before finalizing one. Other titles registered were Beqarar and Hamari Jaan Ho Tum. Apparently, the title Guzaarish was finalized as the final draft of the script was locked.

Hrithik Roshan prepared extensively for the role

Hrithik Roshan reportedly wished to portray an accurate representation of people suffering from paralysis. To essay the role, Hrithik spent time with about twenty paralysis patients to understand their behaviours and mannerisms. Towards the end of the film, Hrithik's character Ethan delivers an extended monologue explaining the struggles of being paralysed. The actor admitted that he lied to the director and took a day off to prepare the monologue thoroughly and shot the scene the next day.

Hrithik wished the film to be a little more commercial

Years after the film's release, Hrithik had reportedly stated that the film failed to be a hit because it lacked commercial aspects. The actor stated that the audience would appreciate some scenes with his star image and would help the film in the longer run. Hrithik had asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a shirtless scene for Ethan's dream and flashback sequences but the director refused as he did not wish the film to go off subject.

