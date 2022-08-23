'Haddi': Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Look Sparks Archana Puran Singh Comparisons; Latter Reacts

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui left fans amazed with a new makeover that he underwent for his forthcoming film Haddi. The Sacred Games star has been receiving a flurry of reactions since he unveiled the first look of the movie. Not only are the netizens praising him, but Nawazuddin's look is also being compared to actor-TV personality Archana Puran Singh, who is synonymous with primetime comedy shows.

Netizens compare Nawazuddin's 1st look from Haddi to Archana Puran Singh

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nawazuddin dropped a short motion poster of his first look from Haddi. The actor looks unrecognisable as he is dressed like a woman. He could be seen wearing a grey gown which has been accessorised with a silver ring and a bracelet. The look has been completed with Kohl-lined eyes and a bold red lip. Sharing it, he wrote, "Crime has never looked this good before. #Haddi, a noir revenge drama starring @Nawazuddin._siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023."

Netizens were quick to spot similarities between the 48-year-old's new look and Archana Puran Singh. Siddiqui's fans believe that the side-parted hair and the posture looked like that of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star, sparking questions about the latter making another entry into films.

A Twitter user wrote, "I thot #ArchanaPuranSingh acting as lead But I was shocked... #NawazuddinSiddiqui (sic)", while another person tweeted, "Seems like Casting team hired the wrong actor for this Film #Haddi Instead of @Nawazuddin_S bhai they must have taken #ArchanaPuranSingh Because #Bollywood Is all about Reality (sic)". Check other reactions below:

As per Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh positively reacted to the comparisons and said, "It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show)." She added, "All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible."

More on Haddi

Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is produced by Zee Studios, Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios. It's co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla and is scheduled to release in 2023.