Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Takes A Dig At The Actress In New Song Famous?

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has been in a relationship with American rapper DDG for quite some time now. The duo were first spotted together in January last year and made their relationship Instagram official two months later. However, in his new song, DDG opened up on his insecurities about dating someone much more famous than him.

2 things you need to know

Halle Bailey is an actor-singer.

While The Little Mermaid is her first film as a lead actor, she made her musical debut with her sister Chloe Bailey with The Kids Are Alright in 2018.

DDG made his debut in rapping with the single Balenciagas in 2016.

DDG shades his girlfriend Halle Bailey in Famous

DDG released a new single titled Famous on Saturday, which seemed to be talking about his insecurities related to Halle’s acting profession. The rapper sings, "Filmin' a movie now," in the first verse: "You kissing dudes, You know I love you a lot, I don't give a f**k if that s**t for promo, I don't wanna see this s**t any more." In the second verse, he asks, "Why are y'all holding hands in the photo? You know I'm insecure; I keep coming back. I want to leave you, but I'm too attached."

The lyrics seem to refer to Halle’s kissing scene in The Little Mermaid with her co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric in the movie. The actress was also seen holding his hands on the red carpet of their film's London premiere back in May.

(Halle Bailey holds Jonah Hauer-King's hand at The Little Mermaid's London premiere | Image: Instagram)

Halle has been in a relationship with DDG for more than a year and has even referred to their relationship as "transformative," the rapper went on to discuss how much he despises being in love in the chorus of his new song. The lyrics read, "Fall in love, I hate that s**t/Knockin' me off my grind, I can't f**k with relationships (Oh)," he rhymed, adding, "I don't even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s**t (Oh)/Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b***h."

DDG receives criticism for misogynistic lyrics

The contentious song by DDG has sparked a firestorm of controversy from listeners who objected to the lyrics. Many people were disappointed by the track's misogynistic attitude and its contempt for Halle Bailey's accomplishments.

The double standards were highlighted by the rapper’s previous comment about their relationship. When he was asked about what Halle thinks of his playboy image in his music videos where girls are twerking over his face and grinding on him, DDG replied "It's just work."