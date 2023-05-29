The Little Mermaid: Makeup Artist Responds To Criticism Over Ursula Transformation

Peter Smith King, the makeup artist who transformed Melissa McCarthy into the iconic Ursula in Disney’s live-action movie The Little Mermaid , has addressed the criticism surrounding his selection for the role. The British hair and makeup designer with an illustrious 42-year career, has worked on various film, theatres, and opera projects. King expressed his affection for The Little Mermaid and commended the cast and crew while interacting with Insider.

The criticism arose from the fact that the original animator, Rob Minkoff, revealed that Ursula was partly inspired by the late drag queen performer, Divine. However, Peter Smith King dismissed the notion that a drag queen makeup artist should have been selected for the remake, defending his ability to excel in his profession regardless of his sexual orientation. King found the criticism offensive and emphasised that the makeup design was not intended to replicate drag performances. He questioned the need for an artist’s personal attachment to a subject matter, emphasising that makeup designers can create diverse styles without being confined to specific backgrounds.

King expressed his fondness for working on The Little Mermaid and praised the cast and crew of the film. Regarding McCarthy’s transformation, he mentioned that they went over every aspect of creating their version of Ursula. The makeup artist emphasised McCarthy’s active role in the process. When asked if he drew inspiration from the original 1989 animated film, King stated that he did not rely on external influences.

Instead, he and McCarthy collaborated closely, experimenting with various colours and shapes to develop their unique portrayal of Ursula. King said, “No, no. It was me. I didn’t really draw on anything. I played around quite a lot with different colours, different shapes, and stuff. It just was sort of Mellissa and I talking and creating. So I didn’t really draw on anything at all.”

Drag Queen reacted to the controversy

The controversy surrounding McCarthy's Ursula makeup extended to social media, where drag queens like Sierra La Puerta and Art Simone criticised the choice. La Puerta suggested that an up-and-coming queer artist should have been hired, while Simone humorously likened McCarthy's selection to lying on a resume.

Despite the backlash, King stood by his work and his collaboration with McCarthy. He confirmed that they shared a love for drag queens and makeup, but maintained that their interpretation of Ursula was not based on any particular drag acts.