Halloween 2021: Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Channel Mad Hatter And Joker; See Pics

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber went all out on Halloween 2021, channelling their spooky looks along with children Asher, Noah and Nisha.

Kriti Nayyar
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUNNY LEONE


Halloween 2021 has led many Bollywood celebrities to showcase the best of their spooky side, with Sunny leone and family becoming the latest ones to jump the bandwagon. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber clocked Halloween at their new residence with their little ones, donning intriguing looks of Joker, Mad Hatter, Blippi and skeletons and more. Decorations including Cobwebs, hanging pumpkins, as well as, black and orange balloons were perfectly in sync with the spooky theme. 

Weber also uploaded glimpses of Sunny doing his makeup, and the aftermath of him acing his joker look. Many fans took to the comments section and reacted with heart and heart-eye emotions, along with remarks like "fabulous" and "gorgeous." The duo moved into their new home in July this year, glimpses of which are constantly shared by Leone on her Instagram.  

Sunny Leone and family clock Halloween 2021

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the family can be seen all smiles in their Halloween attire. Their daughter Nisha strikes a pose as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, while Sons Noah and Asher stun as a skeleton and Blippi (Kids' activity host on youTube) respectively. Sunny was also seen posing with her girl gang, all clad in black outfits. For the caption, she wrote, "We are the Webers and friends!! Happy Halloween!! Daniel - joker Nisha - raya Asher - blippi Noah- skeleton Me - mad hatter." Her series of solo pictures were captioned, "Happy Halloween!! Part 1." Take a look. 

The Splitsvilla host has shared several glimpses of their new home in Mumbai on various occasions. When arriving into their new abode in July 2021, sunny shared fleeting glimpses of the plush property and wrote, “Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru.”

On the work front, Sunny will now be seen in a Tamil horror comedy titled OMG (Oh My Ghost). Directed by Yuvan, the film also stars Dharsha Gupta, Sathish, Yogi Babu and GP Muthu in pivotal roles. 

