Sunny Leone Pens Heartfelt Note For Daniel Weber On His B'day; Calls Him 'great Father'

Sunny Leonne shared a heartwarming post on her husband Daniel Weber's 43rd birthday, calling him an "amazing man, father, boss and lover". Sunny shared several glimpses from his birthday bash, wherein their kids and friends tagged along. The photo album showcased their outdoor celebrations as well as their toddlers' sweet surprise for Weber. He can be seen posing with exquisite desserts amid a backdrop decorated with balloons and flowers.

Sunny dedicated the post to her 'baby love' and further wrote about the constant love and care Daniel spreads to everyone. Sunny and Daniel shifted to a bigger residence earlier this year, with a sprawling balcony and swimming pool. They also clocked their daughter Nisha Weber's sixth birthday on October 15, with Sunny sharing photos from their simple celebration at their new home.

Sunny Leonne clocks Daniel Weber's 43rd birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 20, the Baby Doll star uploaded photos from the birthday party, featuring their friends and children Nisha, Noah and Asher. For the caption, she wrote," Happy Birthday to the man I love @dirrty99 ! So many things happen within a day/week/month/or year, it’s hard to keep track, but the one thing that’s constant is the love I have for you and the care you spread to everyone! You are an amazing man, father, boss and lover!! Happy Birthday baby love!!." Take a look.

Meanwhile, the parents of three celebrated their 'baby girl' Nisha's birthday earlier this month. Sharing glimpses of their intimate party at home, she wrote," Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can’t believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives!! @dirrty99 Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!!”

On the work front, Sunny, who appears as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha, will now be seen in a Tamil horror comedy titled OMG (Oh My Ghost). Directed by Yuvan, the film also stars Dharsha Gupta, Sathish, Yogi Babu and GP Muthu in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUNNY LEONE)