'Hang In There': Richa Chadha Consoles Ali Fazal After His Mother Passed Away In Lucknow

'Mirzapur' actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after some sudden health complications. Sources inform that Ali Fazal performed the last rites and is currently in Lucknow.

Ali Fazal's long-time girlfriend Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to console and respond to Ali's beautiful post for his mother. Sharing a heart emoji, Richa told Ali to 'hang in there' and paid her condolences.

❤️ hang in there...

Rest in peace Auntie. https://t.co/rkPLwHoEL6 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 17, 2020

Ali wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." [sic]

In May 2018, Fazal on Mother's Day wrote, "Happy mother’s Day! Love you Amma..comin to get you. Nahi excuse nahi hai to wish moms. But more like taking a step back and going - hey, wait, lemme just thank the woman responsible for my life. Matlab, aisa.. sabka issue hota hai na life mein. Arey fk yaar aaj tuesday hai .. i havent done anything at all. Or , oh man, 2018 is already half way n i am in so much shit or i am killing the scene. Pizza waale ko ghumaate hain, free miljaayega.. phalaana ..etc. I mean sab bundle hai agar shuruaat hee nahi hai. Matlab universe, einstien, physics, filmein.. sab lehsun agar big bang hee nahi hua.. haina? U get na? Gist pakado guru.. gist. Jist. Core of matter samjho guru. Kok nahi toh woke nahi. Achha ek namoona cell vell ki baatein thokega .. cell regeneration aur existential quantum - bhak.. teri ... bhako saale.. sab null n void hai.. bicos the mother aint there. So respect the chicken. Respect something for godsakes. “ tanki mein paani bhar dena... “ “ haan ... haan kardiya..” [sic]

