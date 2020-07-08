Hansal Mehta, Rekha Bhardwaj react to KRK's post on his early life in a village

Amidst the ongoing debates and conversations around nepotism, favoritism, and blind items about stars in the Indian film industry, swords were thrown at self-acclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan for 'reviewing' the late Sushant Singh Rajput's films and performance 'harshly'. KRK's comments in the wake of Sushant's death have irked many celebrities to an extent that they started a petition urging Amitabh Bachchan to unfollow him.

While KRK 'doesn't fear anyone', on Wednesday, he took to his Twitter handle to share his story. He wrote that he was born in a village and started working in farms at the age of 8. He claimed that he is 'KRK without anyone's help'. Hansal Mehta, one of the celebrities who KRK has picked up fights on social media, reacted to his tweets and wrote, "There is no intention to take anything away from you except to stop you from being mean or insulting to another talent. Express your opinion but do it responsibly is what I ask. Don't be hurtful. Disagree but don't disrespect. Be thankful for what the almighty has given you."

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj too said, "Sir be grateful for that.success makes one more humble! Enduring Pain makes one more compassionate!." To this, KRK said that "if one fears powerful people that is not humbleness but is called 'being scared'". [sic]

Hansal Mehta starts petition with message for Big B amid tiff with KRK, 500+ sign

I appreciate your rise from oblivion. But as somebody who has risen from nowhere I'm sure you can also respect the aspirations and dignity of those who struggle to find their place under the sun. Be critical. It is your right. Don't be abusive, insulting or vile. That is unfair. https://t.co/kFBvcUhIaJ — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 8, 2020

KRK is currently in the news for slamming the celebrities of the film industry, as they face flak for nepotism, favoritism that allegedly led to boycotting of Sushant and his ouster from films. Milap Zaveri had released a video of how KRK himself had criticized Sushant many times in the past. Hansal Mehta too posted his tweets that had called Sushant a bad actor. The director fumed at KRK a few days ago, warning him not to mess with him, and also tagged Mumbai Police to probe him in Sushant’s case.

'Don't you dare mess with me': Hansal Mehta warns KRK, urges Mumbai Police to probe him

Hansal Mehta, Rekha Bhardwaj react after KRK said, 'Started working in farms at age 8'

Hansal Mehta, Rekha Bhardwaj react to KRK's post on his early life in a village

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.