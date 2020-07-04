'Don't you dare mess with me': Hansal Mehta warns KRK, urges Mumbai Police to probe him

Kamaal Rashid Khan is known to ruffle the feathers of Bollywood stars, and many of his statements have even invited legal trouble in the past. In the latest controversy, KRK’s tweets in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have enraged Manoj Bajpayee, Milap Zaveri and Hansal Mehta. As the actor slammed Milap and called him ‘against Sushant’ for expressing his displeasure at Nepometer, the filmmaker ‘exposed’ KRK by highlighting the instances where he had criticised Sushant and Hansal too echoed his views.

Now, KRK reacted that he was going to come up with a ‘review of Hansal and Manoj’. Hansal Mehta fumed at the tweet and warned KRK ‘to not mess’ with him. The Shahid director added that he wouldn’t take his ‘slander or abuse lying down.’ Warning him to ‘stay away’, Hansal wrote that his ‘bullying’ won’t work with him.

Hansal also posted screenshots of KRK’s tweets in the past few years, calling Sushant a ‘bad actor’, ‘fake’ and more. With Sushant allegedly being ousted from films, ‘boycotted’ by big names, who also reportedly wrote negative reports and blind items on him, Hansal cited KRK’s tweets to state that he was trying to ‘escape possible investigation and implication’ in Sushant’s case. Calling it ‘mental harassment’, Hansal also tagged Mumbai Police to ‘investigate’ KRK in the case.

Here are the tweets

Don't you dare mess with me. I will not take any slander or abuse lying down. Your bullying will not work with me. Your filth can neither make nor break me. Stay away. Consider this a warning. https://t.co/98XXybWKmx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 4, 2020

You are trying to escape your possible investigation and implication in the ongoing investigation on Sushant's death. These are a few examples of the mental harassment you put people through. I am tagging @MumbaiPolice to investigate you also. Am sending videos directly to them. https://t.co/Gkj2eXLtfm pic.twitter.com/RbGpYnfWaI — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 4, 2020

Earlier Milap had posted a video on KRK making critical comments on Sushant, to slam his ‘fake tears’ to ‘profit off a tragedy.’ Like Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee also supported him and urged ‘people who mentor such elements’ to stop doing so.

With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ....!!! https://t.co/dXnUVoAFNW — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant’s death that took place on June 14. Though the officials have ruled out foul play, and cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the cause of death, they have been recording the statements of many celebrities. After Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, the next name to be questioned is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

