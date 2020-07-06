Hansal Mehta starts petition with message for Big B amid tiff with KRK, 500+ sign

To say that Kamaal Rashid Khan is in the midst of a controversy might not be surprising because he is often in the news for the wrong reasons. While the ‘critic’s views on various topics are mostly ignored by celebrities, his comments in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death have irked Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee and Milap Zaveri. After slamming KRK, now Hanal Mehta has started a petition urging Amitabh Bachchan to unfollow KRK.

Hansal Mehta wrote a lengthy note to Big B via the petition to make his request. Hailing the actor as ‘ iconic actor, role model, respected public figure’ and one with a massive fan following, and praising his hallmarks of ‘dignity, empathy and humility’ in his public life, the filmmaker wrote that it was ‘disturbing’ that someone of his stature was following the ‘toxic social media presence.’ The Shahid filmmaker claimed that KRK ‘gained notoriety’ because of his ‘abusive tweets and videos’.

Hansal also accused him of being ‘allegedly paid to promote films and to be abusive towards certain sections of the film industry.’ He also wrote that KRK had ‘made a business out of trolling, abuse and mental harassment.’

Hansal Mehta wrote that by following Khan, Amitabh Bachchan was making an ‘indirect endorsement’ for the ‘hate and abuse.’ The director urged the veteran to ‘desist from indirectly encouraging the toxic behaviour’ that had caused ‘mental harassment’ to many.

public: Request Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to unfollow Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on social media. https://t.co/9rGn4FHXAn via @ChangeOrg_India — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 6, 2020

The petition already received over 500 signatures till the time of publishing the story.

Amitabh Bachchan had made headlines in 2018 when he had tweeted after KRK had returned to Twitter. He had called KRK as ‘irrepressible’, ‘straight talking’ and ‘without any frills.’

T 2921 - The irrepressible @Kamaalrkhan .. straight talking , without any frills is BACK .. !!

Fasten Seat Belts ..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 3, 2018

KRK is currently in the news for slamming the celebrities of the film industry, as they face flak for nepotism, favouritism that allegedly led to boycotting of Sushant and his ouster from films. Milap Zaveri had released a video of how KRK himself had criticised Sushant many times in the past. Hansal Mehta too posted his tweets that had called Sushant a bad actor. The director fumed at KRK a few days ago, warning him not to mess with him, and also tagged Mumbai Police to probe him in Sushant’s case.

Don't you dare mess with me. I will not take any slander or abuse lying down. Your bullying will not work with me. Your filth can neither make nor break me. Stay away. Consider this a warning. https://t.co/98XXybWKmx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 4, 2020

You are trying to escape your possible investigation and implication in the ongoing investigation on Sushant's death. These are a few examples of the mental harassment you put people through. I am tagging @MumbaiPolice to investigate you also. Am sending videos directly to them. https://t.co/Gkj2eXLtfm pic.twitter.com/RbGpYnfWaI — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 4, 2020

