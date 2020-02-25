Hansika Motwani Is 'awestruck' With 'master-blaster' Sachin Tendulkar; See Pic

Hansika Motwani was last seen in the film Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL. She constantly keeps her fans updated on her projects and vacations through her Instagram account. Hansika Motwani shared a picture with legend Sachin Tendulkar earlier today on February 25, 2020.

Hansika Motwani and Sachin Tendulkar took the same flight to an undisclosed location. Hansika Motwani took the opportunity to take a snap with 'master-blaster' Sachin Tendulkar. She shared the same on her Instagram account. Hansika Motwani and Sachin Tendulkar were all smiles in the picture.

Clicked inside the cabin of a flight, Hansika Motwani is seen wearing a casual stripe T-shirt with knots upfront and denim high waist pants. She is also carrying a chic handbag. Hansika Motwani completed her look with big frame glasses and wavy long hair. Sachin Tendulkar also aced the airport look. He wore a denim on denim relaxed shirt. He donned a black aviator glare to complete the look. Furthermore, Sachin and Hansika posed relaxingly to the camera.

Hansika Motwani shares pic with Sachin Tendulkar

Hansika Motwani shared the picture on her Instagram account. She wrote, “No captions needed 😍. #awestruck 🏏.” Hansika Motwani’s starstruck moment was well received by the followers of the star. Some commented, “God of Cricket”, on the picture, while some called her lucky to meet Sachin Tendulkar. Some of them were also curious about how the two met and wanted to know more. Actor Karan Tacker and presenter Tanvi Shah also were amused to see the picture of the two. Along with Hansika, many fans were enthralled to see the cricketing sensation in a casual setting for a change.

