Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot With Businessman Beau In 'couple Of Days'? Actress Answers

Speculation over personal life is one of the aspects of being a celebrity. Rumours over love life, break-ups, marriage often become a talk of the town, most of the times without any confirmation. The same happened with Hansika Motwani recently.

It was reported by a portal that the actor is tying the knot with a businessman. Interestingly, amid the lockdown, it was also claimed that she was getting married in a ‘couple of days.’

Hansika too got to know of the news and had a hilarious reaction to it. The Koi Mil Gaya star called it ‘rubbish’, along with laughing emojis galore and is surprised, she also asked who her 'would be' was.

When a netizen asked why she hadn’t informed him, she jokingly replied that she had also got to know about it through the tweet.

Here are the tweets

Because I also just got to know ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Hansika (@ihansika) June 11, 2020

As far as Hansika’s personal life is concerned, most of it involves rumoured ex Simbu. The news of the latter making a cameo appearance in the actress’ 50th film Maha had made headlines last year. At that time, fans had got into an overdrive over their 'patch-up.'

Incidentally, Simbu too had faced such marriage rumours, after which his family had clarified that it was false.

Meanwhile, Hansika is also starring in a film titled Partner starring Aadhi Pinisetty. With the government issuing guidelines to resume shoot, the actors and technicians are set to return to the sets soon.

