Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot With Businessman Beau In 'couple Of Days'? Actress Answers

A report claimed Hansika Motwani was tie the knot with a businessman in 'couple of days'. The actress responded to the news on Twitter and termed it 'rubbish.'

Hansika Motwani to tie the knot with businessman in 'couple of days'? Actress answers

Speculation over personal life is one of the aspects of being a celebrity. Rumours over love life, break-ups, marriage often become a talk of the town, most of the times without any confirmation. The same happened with Hansika Motwani recently.

It was reported by a portal that the actor is tying the knot with a businessman. Interestingly, amid the lockdown, it was also claimed that she was getting married in a ‘couple of days.’

Hansika too got to know of the news and had a hilarious reaction to it. The Koi Mil Gaya star called it ‘rubbish’, along with laughing emojis galore and is surprised, she also asked who her 'would be' was. 

When a netizen asked why she hadn’t informed him, she jokingly replied that she had also got to know about it  through the tweet. 

Here are the tweets

As far as Hansika’s personal life is concerned, most of it involves rumoured ex Simbu. The news of the latter making a cameo appearance in the actress’ 50th film Maha had made headlines last year. At that time, fans had got into an overdrive over their 'patch-up.' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Incidentally, Simbu too had faced such marriage rumours, after which his family had clarified that it was false.

Meanwhile, Hansika is also starring in a film titled Partner starring Aadhi Pinisetty. With the government issuing guidelines to resume shoot, the actors and technicians are set to return to the sets soon.

