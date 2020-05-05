When Tamannaah Bhatia And Hansika Motwani Looked Stunning In Blazers

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, who majorly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. The actor kickstarted her career in the Bollywood film industry with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She also made her debut in Telugu movie with Sri and Tamil movie with Kedi. The actor has given the audience some stellar performances and some of her blockbuster movies include Ayan, Paiyaa, Siruthai, Racha, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Hansika Motwani, who also majorly appears in Tamil and Telugu films, has given the audience several memorable movies. Some of her popular movies include Kantri, Maska, Koi...Mil Gaya, and many more. Apart from being known for their stellar performances, both the actors are also known for their fashion game. The actors were spotted wearing similar outfits. Take a look and decide who rocked it better. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Hansika Motwani in blazer styles

Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen sporting a lavender blazer. She completed her look by opting for a watch and rings and silver coloured heels. The actor's wavy hairdo simply completed her overall look.

Hansika Motwani can be seen posing in a pink-peach coloured outfit in the picture shared below. The actor opted for pointed heels with the blazer. Motwani completed her look by opting for hoop earrings and straight hairstyle.

Fans were real quick to notice the similarities in their outfit style. The lavender colour blazer and the pink-peach coloured blazer caught the attention of the fans. Both actors always entertain the audience with their sartorial choices.

