Hrithik Roshan To Hansika Motwani; This How 'Koi Mil Gaya' Cast Looks Today

Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles is an iconic movie for Hindi Cinema. Released in the year 2003, this Sci-Fi drama flick is one of the biggest blockbusters of all times. Helmed by actor turned director Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya is a story of a young boy, who is mentally disabled. He befriends an alien via a machine his dead scientist father made. Also how Jaadoo helps Rohit aka Hrithik in becoming powerful and mentally strong with his presence on earth.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Onscreen Chemistry Is Better With Abhishek Bachchan Or Hrithik Roshan?

Koi Mil Gaya is a tale of friendship, sacrifice, love and fiction beautifully amalgamated by the cast and crew of Koi Mil Gaya. The character of an alien named Jaadoo became a rage amongst kids, fans loved his camaraderie with Hrithik Roshan in the Rakesh Roshan film. Talking about Koi Mil Gaya cast, let's take a look at how they look now, 17 years post featuring in the memorable film.

This is how Koi Mil Gaya cast looks now

Hrithik Roshan:

Hrithik Roshan gave one of his career's best performance in Koi Mil Gaya as Rohit. His fanbase accelerated like never before post-KMG. The actor delivered a mountainous commercial success at the box-office with a ground-breaking record in the form of Koi Mil Gaya. Currently, Hrithik Roshan is a way bigger star than he was in 2004. Today, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the country, with an enviable bankability factor.

Also Read: Prabhas To Shahid Kapoor: Here's A List Of Actors Who Portrayed Royalty Onscreen

Preity Zinta:

Preity Zinta played the female lead in the film as Nisha. Preity looked simply amazing in the Sci-Fi drama, and her screen presence was highly endearing. Her sizzling onscreen chemistry with Hrithik Roshan was the talk of the town. Today, Preity Zinta looks as mesmerizing as she did earlier, she is a married woman, and also co-owner of an IPL team.

Hansika Motwani:

From the entire Koi Mil Gaya cast, one child actor that stood out was Hansika Motwani. Apart from KMG, Hansika Motwani worked in several shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi amid others as a child artist. She played one of Rohit's friends in the film.

Today, Hansika Motwani has transformed into a young and vibrant woman. Hansika Motwani is an established, mainstream actor. In the South film industry, Hansika Motwani is a big name, who is a celebrated actor in the South Film Industry.

Also Read: Prabhas To Hrithik Roshan: Take A Look At Top 5 Grand Hero Entry Scenes In Bollywood

Anuj Pandit Sharma

Pic credit- Youtube

Remember the notorious Bittu, the 'chota sardar ji' in Koi Mil Gaya, who played Hrithik Roshan's best friend in the movie, his real name in Anuj P Sharma. Anuj is all grown up now and in his 20's. In fact, he is a popular face on Indian television. He has featured in shows like Parvarrish - Season 2, and Aadat Se Majboor.

Also Read: John Abraham To Abhay Deol: B-town Actors Who Are Blessed With Dimples, See List Here

Rajat Bedi

When talking about Koi Mil Gaya cast there's no way we fail to mention about Rajat Bedi, the actor who essayed the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan starrer. He was Hrithik's school mate in the film, who bullied him ever now and then. Rajat is totally ageing inversely. At 50, the dapper actor can give quite a competition to the new-age actors.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.