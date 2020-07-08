'Happy Anniversary Baby': Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades Celebrate Their Special Day

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared giggles and joy on Instagram as they celebrated their anniversary. The couple officially started dating in 2018 and in 2019 welcomed their first kid Arik.

While Arjun wished Gabriella with a beautiful 'twinning in white' picture, the latter chose to wish her partner with a stunning candid family picture, with son Arik. Check out the posts below —

Arjun Rampal's birthday wish for his 'Mypie' is the sweetest thing to witness

Arik's first post on social media

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took the internet by storm with news of their son's birth in July 2019. However, the duo had not shared pictures of baby Arik on their social media handle. Hence, now it's a treat for fans to watch Arjun Rampal and Gabriella's photographs with baby Arik. The trio has been shelling out major family goals.

In his post, the actor, through the caption, said, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude, and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal."

Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella Demetriades shows how to start the day with a smile; watch

