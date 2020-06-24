Arjun Rampal's Birthday Wish For His 'Mypie' Is The Sweetest Thing To Witness

Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to wish his daughter Myra on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a collage of pictures where Myra can be seen in her most natural and candid element. He also had the sweetest note to add as he spoke about all the little things that she loves and cherishes. Fans can be seen wishing and blessing her with happiness and wellness in the comments section of the post.

Arjun Rampal’s wishes for his daughter Myra

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently decided to wish his daughter Myra on her 15th birthday with an adorable photo collage and a note. He posted a compilation of six pictures, all of which represent different moods of his beloved daughter. In two of the pictures, she can be seen in her natural element as she uses her phone or eats her meal.

Arjun Rampal has also added a picture where he and Myra could be seen sticking their tongues out as they click a selfie. In another part of the college, he is seen posing with both his daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. In the caption for the post, Arjun Rampal has written about all the little things that make the birthday girl happy. He has mentioned delightful things like ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animals, and mac and cheese. While wishing Myra Rampal a happy birthday, he has also hoped that she gets more and more happiness in her life. Have a look at the adorable post from Arjun Rampal’s Instagram here.

Arjun Rampal had previously posted a picture of his three kids having some fun time together on the occasion of Father’s Day. The picture had his two daughters, Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal, spending some precious time with their little stepbrother, Arik Rampal. Myra and Mahikaa could be seen finding something on their phones while baby Arik was busy playing with an orange ball. In the caption for the post, Arjun Rampal mentioned that being a dad is a great feeling. He has also written that he is what he is, because of the love and support from his kids. Many people, including his current girlfriend Gabriella Metriades, have commented on the picture for its lovely nature. Have a look at the post here.

