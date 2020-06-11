Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella Demetriades Shows How To Start The Day With A Smile; Watch

Gabriella Demetraides, on Thursday morning, took to her Instagram and shared how she kick starts her day. Sharing a video of herself while skipping, Gabriella said, "Start the day off with these and you will immediately have a smile." As seen in the clip, Gabriella vigorously skips amid the green lush early in the morning.

Fans praised Gabriella Demetraides' fitness regime as they dropped comments on her post. While a fan said, "Inspiring," another fan wrote, "Wow... Wat a speed and confidence." A user also requested Gabriella to share her workout clips and diet too. Take a look at Gabriella Demetraides' morning routine which inspired her followers.

Gabriella Demetriades recently spoke to a leading news daily and opened about raising her son Arik in the lockdown. Gabriella revealed that it has been a blessing because, with the Covid-19 lockdown, Arik gets her undivided attention. Gabriella Demetriades also exclaimed that she shows Arik plenty of games and that he often gets busy with whatever he wants to play with. She further revealed that Arik, these days, stumbles a lot as he has started to crawl fast.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades keep sharing snippets of their whereabouts during the quarantine. Their adorable pictures together receive many praises from fans. A while ago, Gabriella posted a picture of Arjun with baby Arik as they posed amid a green scenic backdrop of trees and grass.

Arjun Rampal was seen wearing a t-shirt and a cap with a fully grown beard while he held on to his son. Gabriella was seen playing with Arik as he tried to play with her hair. The family looked adorable together and fans showered the post with a lot of love.

Both Gabriella and Arjun Rampal share limited pictures of their son on social media. And hence, whenever the couple posts a glimpse, fans gush to drop their comments on Arik Rampal's pictures. If you take a sneak-peek into Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram, she has only shared a few photos of Arik.

Arik's first post on social media

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took the internet by storm with news of their son's birth in July 2019. However, the duo had not shared pictures of baby Arik on their social media handle. Hence, now it's a treat for fans to watch Arjun Rampal and Gabriella's photographs with baby Arik. The trio has been shelling out major family goals.

In his post, the actor, through the caption, said, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared in our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal."

