Happy Diwali 2021: From 'Mohabbatein' To Vaastav,' Films That Captured Essence Of Festival

With Diwali celebrations going in full swing, the festival of lights is that time of the year where people gather to spend time with their family and loved ones. From burning firecrackers to illuminating their houses, people are busy all day celebrating the occasion. Apart from this, watching some of the iconic films that captured the essence of the festival has also become common during the event.

From Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to Hum Apke Hain Koun, there is an array of films that celebrated the festival with great pomp and show leaving fans amazed. Here’s a list of all the films that will undoubtedly strike a chord and let you know how the festival is celebrated with great grandeur by the Indian cinema.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

The multi-starrer film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor has been etched in the memory of the fans. The movie showed the festival of Diwali with great grandeur of the sets and featured celebrities dressed in great ethnic outfits. Certain scenes from the film are remembered to date by the fans.

Mohabbatein

Back in 2000, the iconic film Mohabbatein had a Diwali song ‘Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai’. The melodious number has a special place in everyone’s heart especially due to the star-studded cast. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, the musical romantic drama film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty among others.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The 1994 Bollywood movie starring Madhuri Dixit shows a Diwali scene where actor Renuka Shahne’s character gives birth to a little boy during the festive season. The whole family celebrates Diwali on the occasion of his arrival which is memorable due to the iconic number ‘Diktana’. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie also starred Mohnish Bahl in a key role.

Golmaal 3

Rohit Shetty directorial comedy family entertainer Golmaal 3 starring a huge ensemble cast showed the importance of staying united as a family on Diwali. The members showed a Diwali sequence where they try to compete with each other, but later resolve their disputes and become one happy family. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Vaastav

The 1999 film starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead showed him playing the role of a gangster. The superhit film talks about the importance of family. During the festival of Diwali, Sanjay comes out of his hide-out to meet his family. There was a moment in the film where Sanjay Dutt explains to his mom (Reema Lagu) the worth of the gold he adorns. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie also starred Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohinish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam in pivotal characters.

