'Harassment Is Harassment': Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana's Statement On Alia & Her

The war of words between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut continues. In the aftermath of Kangana's explosive interview with the Republic Media Network, the social media either stands with Kangana or supports actors like Taapsee, Swara Bhasker, or Richa Chadha. In the latest development, Taapsee responded to a user who called out Kangana for her hypocrisy and called it 'harassment'.

The user wrote, "Kangana: Alia made fun of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Karan Johar’s show on National TV. How would he have felt watching it? Also Kangana on National TV: Swara and Taapsee are B Grade Actors" To this, Taapsee wrote, "I guess the answer is given loud n clear, on how exactly it feels. Reactions might differ person to person but harassment is harassment n should be treated in same light." [sic]

Taapsee Pannu shares Kangana's statement on Jiah Khan’s suicide, questions contradiction

Taapsee also highlighted that she wants every newcomer entering the film industry to understand the difference between a 'bully' and 'someone who genuinely wants to protect their interest'.

Thank you for understanding that. I want to make sure every new comer understands n sees a clear difference between someone who is pure bully n someone who genuinely wants to protect their interest. Let’s have our heart n mind at right place. https://t.co/zraKiBxvgu — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Taapsee Pannu during her interview

In a tell-all interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In her interview, Kangana Ranaut called out big producers and some famous Bollywood actors as well. She also talked about Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She questioned Taapsee and Swara, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

'You yourself said I am not an A-lister': Kangana Ranaut's message to Taapsee Pannu

Kangana pridicted this in her interview, vultures will be out for her blood,needy, greedy, liberals with price tags on them and struggling B grade failed actors whose ambitions r beyond their worth n talent are all out attacking a single woman who raised her voice against Mafia.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

