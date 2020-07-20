Taapsee Pannu Shares Kangana's Statement On Jiah Khan’s Suicide, Questions Contradiction

War of words between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut doesn't seem to end in the aftermath of latter's explosive interview with the Republic Media Network. In the recent developments, Taapsee shared a screengrab of Kangana's old interview (from the time of Jiah Khan's demise) and questioned how her stance changed on depression and suicide from then to Sushant's unfortunate death. In the tweets later, Taapsee also called Kangana a 'bully' and clarified the reason behind it.

In 2013, Kangana Ranaut came out to defend Sooraj Pancholi when he was behind bars for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan's suicide. Kangana at that time was dating Sooraj's father Aditya Pancholi and reacting on the issue then, Kangana said, "Depression is a disease which should be treated like one. When a person chooses to take a step like that it is irrelevant what made them do it. Depression could be triggered by anything. You can’t blame anyone else for that state of mind."

Meanwhile, talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Kangana Ranaut in conversation with Republic Media Network accused producers Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, film critic Rajeev Masand, and nepotism, 'groupism' of the film industry as a reason.

Questioning the same, Taapsee on Monday wrote, "Get the inquiry started, request the police , CBI , FBI and every agency that can help unearth the truth. Also along side help us all unearth how the logic behind suicide, depression and the reason behind that changes when it’s Jia Khan to when it is SSR" [sic]

Thank you for understanding that. I want to make sure every new comer understands n sees a clear difference between someone who is pure bully n someone who genuinely wants to protect their interest. Let’s have our heart n mind at right place. https://t.co/zraKiBxvgu — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut called out actors, star kids, and directors for keeping up the practice of nepotism in an interview with Republic Media Network. Impressed fans started trending #NationStandsWithKangana (which now stands at over 123, 000 tweets)

Kangana pridicted this in her interview, vultures will be out for her blood,needy, greedy, liberals with price tags on them and struggling B grade failed actors whose ambitions r beyond their worth n talent are all out attacking a single woman who raised her voice against Mafia.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

#NationStandsWithKangana is trending on #1

Kangana Ranaut is overwhelmed with the love and support showered at her and very grateful about it but unfortunately some people want to change the narrative. We need to stand together and get Sushant justice. pic.twitter.com/StVUig70Sa — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

