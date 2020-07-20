'You Yourself Said I Am Not An A-lister': Kangana Ranaut's Message To Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut's explosive interview with Republic Media Network caused a storm on social media with her allegations, accusations, and statement against some celebrities in the film industry. While some chose to stay quiet, a few like Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, and others hit back at her comments.

Team Kangana Ranaut, an unverified page handled by the actor's team on Twitter, wrote that they have never seen someone so 'rattled' and later tagged Taapsee Pannu to claim that she herself said, 'I am not an A-lister' and Kangana went on to say that she deserved much better. Kangana's team concluded by saying, "Don't know why you are hurting so much" and asked her to 'calm down'.

This statement comes after Taapsee in response to a user who accused her of playing 'petty politics' said, "They don’t need to coz lionesses are rarely interested to become tigresses . We know what it is to fight with elegance, dignity and grace. Period ! Have u ever seen a lioness hunt. Guess not. Now watch. N intently." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut in a conversation with an entertainment portal also said that she will not 'gain any money or films or brand endorsements' by this campaign against nepotism or fighting for outsiders, instead will only gain 'more enemies'.

LOL ðŸ˜‚ never seen someone so rattled, calling herself lioness and asking to be watched while hunting, hunting who??? calm down @taapsee in many interviews of yours you urself said I am not an A lister, Kangana only said you deserve better, no idea why you hurting so much https://t.co/8NKmsGYP6O — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Taapsee Pannu during her interview

In a tell-all interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. In her interview, Kangana Ranaut called out big producers and some famous Bollywood actors as well. She also talked about Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker. She questioned Taapsee and Swara, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Kangana claims Taapsee never gave solo hits, slams her for 'covering up Sushant's murder'

