'I Was Removed From Everything': Harinder Sikka Claims Meghna Gulzar Didn't Credit Him

Author of 'Calling Sehmat' Harinder Sikka in a panel discussion with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Sunday debate, claimed that he was 'backstabbed' by director Meghna Gulzar, who made the espionage drama 'Raazi' based on his book. The writer said that Gulzar 'removed' his credits from 'everything'.

Sikka also went on to show a proof — a letter by Jaipur Literature Festival that he was removed. He said, "I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point."

"My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed," Sikka further added.

Further Sikka alleged that Gulzar's film 'Chhapaak' was 'also stolen from the original lawyer writer'. "It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider," he said.

Pls read the book. Sehmat, the hero, did not come back depressed. Instead, she saluted Tri-color,band played National Anthem.#Gulzar intentionally changed narrative to appease #Pakis

I made her director,she backstabbed me. #Shame#BollywoodLobby https://t.co/any7R8kGrN — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) July 20, 2020

