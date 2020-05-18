'Raazi' To 'Gully Boy': Movies By Female Directors That Crossed Rs. 100 Cr Mark

In the last decade, Bollywood saw one change which was a highly refreshing and much-needed one. Numerous female directors came under the limelight and most of them came out with flying colours. As not only their work was appreciated, but their movies crossed the enviable Rs.100 crore mark.

Be it Meghna Gulzar's Raazi with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhat or Dear Zindagi by Gauri Shinde. The stunning women made a mark in Hindi Cinema with their sheer hard work and paved their way to victory. So let us look at the list of some successful female filmmakers in Bollywood, whose films crossed 100 crores mark in Bollywood.

Movies by Female Directors that crossed 100 cr mark in Bollywood

1. Raazi (Meghna Gulzar)

Meghna Gulzar is one of the biggest names in Bollywood currently. Daughter of a legendary lyricist Gulzar, Meghna made a name for herself on a different path. She chose to become a filmmaker and has given us hits like Raazi and Chhappak. Raazi starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt is that one film that gave Meghna the recognition she deserved. A film based on the life of an Indian informer who marries a Pakistani officer to save her country. Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of the Pakistani officer in the film and Alia of the Indian informer. Raazi turned out to be a blockbuster hit and crossed Rs.100 crores in no time.

2. Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Zoya Akthar is counted amongst the most stylish female makers in Bollywood. Her way of presenting a story to the audience is completely new. She has given some of the most memorable films of recent times like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy amid others. Her box-office record as a bankable filmmaker is topnotch. Zoya's last film Gully Boy was a mountainous hit at the box-office, which made over Rs.200 crores.

3. Gauri Shinde( Dear Zindagi)

When talking about successful female directors there's no way we miss out on Gauri Shinde. The director is famous for her films like English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi. Gauri's movies always have a unique concept, which talks about issues related to women in the current age. With Dear Zindagi, Gauri cemented her place in Bollywood. The film minted more Rs.130 crores at the box-office, and Alia also won several awards for the movie.

