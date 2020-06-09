Twitter Erupts With Unlock 1 Memes; Baburao's Style & Alia's Raazi Clip Take Centre Stage

India has been fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic through rules, lockdown, encouragement, and also some humour. The government recently announced the Unlock 1.0, which means that everything that was closed down will be opening slowly. This is a step towards the normal life that people lived before COVID-19.

ALSO READ | New Mexico: Man discovers $1 million worth of treasure hidden in rocky mountains

Internet explodes with Unlock 1.0 Memes

While there were people who decided to share their thoughts and opinions about the decision of Unlock 1.0 by the government, some people took the help of humour to express themselves. The internet erupted with hilarious memes about Unlock 1.0 phase. People used various videos, pictures and snips from comedy movies to make some hearty and funny jokes about how the situation will be when the Unlock 1.0 starts.

ALSO READ | Paulo Coelho makes Indian book store an instant hit before its launch; Read more

Raju, Baburao and Shyam on Unlock Phase 1:

The movie Phir Hera Pheri has always been used for many memes. Many iconic scenes from the movie were used by Twitterati and several meme pages to make Unlockdown memes. Some of the most hilarious ones are given below, which are sure to make a person's stomach ache with laughter:

#Unlock1

*Malls, hotels, mandir, restaurants open now*



corona virus to people - pic.twitter.com/1JMIzcoq2E — sharmaji ka ladka (@pranjultweet) June 8, 2020

#Unlock1



Restraunts: No one is allowed without wearing masks.



Me: pic.twitter.com/0eT0siZD54 — Rohan Arora (@alwaysiinsane) June 8, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli makes fans laugh with a series of 'blind' posts

Other Hilarious Unlock 1 memes

People are sharing a lot of memes taking different snips from Bollywood movies and songs. Many are talking about how coronavirus will be surprised to see that even after such numbers, things are opening up. Others are making jokes on how everyone stepping out of the house are brave and how people might find it difficult to recognize each other as well. Here are some of these memes on Twitter:

People coming out of their houses to visit restaurants and malls today. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/qPZnhXk3pv — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) June 8, 2020

#Unlock1

When we have 257k Covid cases but still your friend wants to go on date : pic.twitter.com/PUvUo5vOVR — MAAZ (@md_maaz1) June 8, 2020

Twitter is packed with such memes about Unlock 1.0 phase. People are trying to lighten the situation by humour as it is certainly the need of the hour in such trying times. These jokes and memes are a way to keep people entertained at home as well:

#unlockone

Govt : public places will reopen from 8th June

Corona : pic.twitter.com/t1pXtOYeJy — pakhandi_baba (@__joker_26) May 30, 2020

Schools and colleges is going to start from July



*Meanwhile me trying to remember in which school/ college I used to study in* :#Lockdown5 #Unlock #unlockone pic.twitter.com/ZIUo3RByKf — 𝒊𝒔𝒂 🌺 (@isaloves1dx) May 30, 2020

ALSO READ | Dog babysitting service for kids intrigues internet, netizens request “Babysit me?”

India and its lockdown phases

India saw its first lockdown starting on March 25, 2020. It was a 21-day-long lockdown and it ended on April 14, 2020. As the end of the first lockdown approached, state governments and the Central government decided to extend the lockdown to May 3. April 15 to May 3 became Lockdown 2.0. Lockdown 3.0 began from May 4 to May 17 for 14 days. Finally, the last lockdown named as Lockdown 4.0, was also of 14 days, completing its term on May 31. Unlock 1.0 started on June 1 and is scheduled to end by June 30. Unlock 1.0 has three phases, which aims to bring back life and the country's pace to normalcy.

ALSO READ | US library dresses cat as Frozen's Elsa to celebrate Idina Menzel's birthday

(Source: @simran_tweets03, @jethya and @pranjultweet Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.