Sharon Stone Admits Having 'hard Time' To Cope With Steve Bing's Death; Says 'it's Tough'

Hollywood producer Steve Bing’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves in the industry, as many stars have expressed their grief on social media platforms and interviews. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, actor Sharon Stone mentioned that she is still coming to terms with Steve’s tragic loss. Sharon Stone, who was romantically linked with Steve in the 90s, revealed that she had a ‘hard time dealing with the news’.

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Adding to the same, Sharon Stone remarked that Steve Bing was a complicated person, who ‘didn’t always make good decisions’ in life. The actor stated that his death news is a ‘tough one’ to cope up with. Steve Bing was reportedly found dead at the bottom of the Century City, a California apartment he lived in.

As per reports, the local Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office confirmed Bing's cause of death to be multiple blunt trauma by suicide on Tuesday. On the other hand, the local Fire Department authorities mentioned that they had responded to a call on Monday, which reported that a 55-year-old man had leaped from a building at the location. As per a report published by a leading news daily in the west, Bing was battling depression when the producer committed suicide. According to another news portal, Steve Bing's 'close friends are devastated about his death but, sadly, not surprised' after he'd 'gone through a dark time for years.'

Also Read | Sharon Stone Reveals That She Was Once Struck By Lightning; Read To Know More

Elizabeth Hurley and Bill mourn

Reacting to Steve’s Death news, actor Elizabeth Hurley shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram with the late star and wrote: “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year, we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages" (sic). Take a look:

Also Read | Sharon Stone Reveals That She Was Once Struck By Lightning; Read To Know More

The United States' 42nd President, Bill Clinton, too, offered his condolences to Steve and mentioned that the late producer had a very big heart and was willing to do anything he could for the people he loved. Adding to the same, Clinton penned that he will miss his enthusiasm. Take a look:

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: Lana Insults Rusev For Hitting On Hollywood Actress Sharon Stone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.