Sharon Stone Reveals That She Was Once Struck By Lightning; Read To Know More

Sharon Stone has recently made a shocking revelation. The Basic Instinct star revealed that she was struck by lightning while she was ironing. The actor was recently involved in a podcast with Brett Goldstein where she opened up about the bizarre incident. The incident took place while she was using a well at her home. Here is what exactly happened.

Sharon Stone on getting hit by lightning

The 62-year-old actor said that she was filling the iron with water when she was hit by lightning. Sharon Stone said that she was at home and they had their own well. She was filling the iron with water and had one hand on the faucet when the well was hit by lightning. The lightning came up through the water. Recalling this experience she said that it was really intense and the impact of the lightning was such that she was thrown across her kitchen and hit the refrigerator. Sharon Stone further added that she was fortunate enough to have her mother around at the time when all of this happened.

The aftermath of this incident

Sharon Stone said that she was in a different state altogether and she cannot actually describe it. Her mother had to get her back to senses. The actor was then taken to a hospital by her mother. Talking about her time at the hospital, Sharon Stone said that the electrocardiogram was just showing electricity in her body. After this incident, she had to get the electrocardiogram done for the next 10 days. However, this is not the first time that she had a close call with fatal injuries. Sharon Stone had suffered a stroke in 2001. She had a bleak chance of survival as she did not undergo treatment right away.

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone is known for her explosive role in the 1992 movie Basic Instinct. Some of the best known Sharon Stone's movies are Casino, The Mighty, The Muse, Sliver and The Disaster Artist, among others. Last year Sharon Stone was seen in movies like Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story and The Laundromat. The movie Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story was helmed by Martin Scorsese.

