Harshvardhan Rane Joins Taapsee Pannu's Next Project 'Haseen Dillruba'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is set to join Taapsee Pannu in her upcoming project Haseen Dillruba. Along with Taapsee, the actor will also share screen space with the Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. Deemed to be a murder mystery, the film is written by the Manmarziyaan fame, Kanika Dhillon.

Talking to a news agency, Harshvardhan Rane said that it is definitely one of the quirkiest films that he has come across. He added that it is his first time working with Taapsee Pannu who is a natural and delight in each take. He also added that Massey has the most innocent eyes.

Talking about his role in the film, he described the character as an adventurous guy who gets caught up in a bloody love story. He also revealed that it is an exciting coincidence that he plays a rafter in the film which is one of his favourite adventure sports. He added that he goes to Rishikesh every year for the same.

In the poster revealed by Taapsee Pannu on her social media, a woman (seemingly Taapsee) is seen holding her dress, standing in a pool of blood while a knife lays in it. Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba is set to hit the silver screens on September 18, 2020. The film is presented by Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T Series. The project will be produced by Anand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Taapsee is currently gearing up for her project Thappad that is set to hit the screens on February 28, 2020. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, and Ram Kapoor. The plot revolves around a woman who reevaluates her life after her husband slaps her on her face in front of a group of people at a party.

