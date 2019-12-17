Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey Sign On For Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba

According to reports to a leading media portal, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey would be sharing the silver screen together. Rising to fame after the release of a drama crime film Pink, Taapsee has been giving back-to-back strong performances. While Taapsee has been receiving critical acclaim for her unconventional scripts, Vikrant Massey, too, falls in line with her. Both the actors would be coming together for the first time for a murder mystery.

The stars to share the screen for Haseen Dilruba

According to reports of a leading entertainment channel, Haseen Dilruba will soon go on floors. The movie is written by Kanika Dhillon and will be directed by Aanand L. Rai and Vinil Matthew. In the past, Kanika Dhillon had written another Taapsee Pannu movie, Manmarziyaan. In an interview with a leading magazine, Aanand L. Rai revealed that he is looking forward to working on the script which, according to him, is an edgy one. The story centres a murder with a twisted love story. He believes that the script will be able to engage and entertain the audience. He also revealed that he shall be co-producing the film with Himanshu Sharma and the film is set to hit theatres on September 20, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is currently working on her upcoming film, Thappad. The movie has been directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha and the movie is expected to release in the first quarter of 2020. Taapsee has had a good year so far with three Bollywood releases. She received critical appreciation for her performance in Badla. Badla also did very well at the box office.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is an Indian television and film actor. He made his debut on television in the year 2004 with Kahaan Hoo Main. Ever since then, Vikrant has been a recurring face on the screen and has a loyal fan following. He is currently being seen promoting his upcoming Meghna Gulzar film, Chhapaak. The story is of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi.

