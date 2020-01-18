Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey-starrer Murder Mystery Haseen Dillruba's Shoot Begins

The shooting of the upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba goes on floors today. The producer of the film, Anand L Rai took to Instagram to share a picture of the event. The picture showed muhurat clapboard placed beside an image of Lord Ganesha who is also considered the lord of new beginnings thus marking the beginning of the shoot.

The movie was officially announced last month. Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey will be seen together for the first time in Haseen Dillruba. The upcoming murder mystery is directed by Vinil Mathew. The film is expected to release on September 18, 2020. The makers of the film have termed it as an edge of the seat entertainer.

The first look of the movie was released last month. The poster shows a woman in yellow saree standing in a pool of blood with her feet drenched in blood. A bloodied knife is also seen in a corner.

Taapsee is known for her unconventional choices of roles and scripts in films. She has been praised for the same in films like Pink and Naam Shabana. The film reunites Taapsee Pannu with writer Kanika Dhillon. The two of them worked together previously in Manmarziyaan.

The year 2019 proved to be fruitful for Taapsee Pannu. Her films Badla and Saand ki Aankh were acclaimed by critics and media for her stellar performance. The actor will also be seen next in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and a sports film titled Rashmi Rocket. She is also set to play a lead role in Mithali Raj’s biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Vikrant Massey made his debut in the year 2004 on television with Kahaan Hoo Main. Ever since then, Vikrant has been seen in many films and shows. His recent outing on Amazon Prime original Mirzapur made him a popular name in every household. Vikrant was last seen playing a pivotal role in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is the story is of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

