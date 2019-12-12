Harvey Weinstein's Net Worth Saw A Jaw-dropping Decline Amidst Allegations; Details Inside

Harvey Weinstein and his bankrupt film studio have finally received a tentative settlement offer with dozens of alleged sexual misconduct victims. The tentative settlement is priced to be $25 million. The sexual misconduct claims against the Miramax Films founder Harvey Weinstein resulted in a direct decline in his net worth. Read on to know about Harvey Weinstein’s current net worth.

Harvey Weinstein’s net worth in 2019

Harvey Weinstein was once considered to be one of the most powerful personalities in the film industry. His film studio Miramax Films has won several awards over the year, and Weinstein himself has won several honours for his contribution to the industry. This resulted in Harvey Weinstein amassing a stellar net worth. During his glory years, Harvey Weinstein's net worth, according to Time Magazine, was estimated to be between $240 million to $300 million.

But this stellar net worth reportedly saw a jaw-dropping decline when Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by several victims. According to a media portal’s report, Harvey Weinstein and his studio’s board of members have reached a tentative settlement with the victims. This tentative settlement is for $25 million. This proposed deal would not require Harry Weinstein to admit any wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself. Rather, the settlement will reportedly be paid by the insurers of his production company

As mentioned earlier, Harvey Weinstein was considered to be one of the most powerful personalities in the film industry. But the sexual misconduct allegations resulted in his net worth losing several digits. Harvey Weinstein’s net worth was previously reported to be between $240 million to $300 million. But due to the ongoing allegations, his net worth is down to $50 million. According to a media portal’s report, due to these allegations, Harvey Weinstein was dismissed from his own company that resulted in the drastic decrease in his net worth.

