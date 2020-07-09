Has Kartik Aaryan Backed Out Of A Multi-crore Deal With A Chinese Brand?

Amid the ongoing and growing India-China tensions, there have been reports that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has dropped a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand. The speculations started floating after the actor shared a picture on his Instagram holding a phone which his fans thought wasn't the usual one that he promotes.

Kartik Aaryan earlier promoted Oppo phone brand but if the reports are true then Aaryan would be the first actor to drop a big contract with the Chinese brand. However, an official statement from Kartik Aaryan's team is awaited.

A few days after the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has written a letter to the media and entertainment industry, asking them to boycott Chinese products. They said, "We therefore request all not to endorse any Chinese brand in the wake of the ongoing tension between the two countries. It is an issue of a serious concern and we should all give utter priority to the safety and security of our Nation. For us the “Nation comes First”. Hence, we appeal all to kindly refrain from promoting any Chinese products or related brands."

On June 18, CAIT, the Confederation of All India Trades, also released an open letter urging celebrities to leave endorsement of Chinese brands.

India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

On Monday, the government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's overwhelming belligerence following the Covid pandemic originating from its shores.

