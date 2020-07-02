Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat Troll 'amazing Driving Skills' Of Chinese PLA Soldiers

A video surfaced on social media where Chinese PLA soldiers are flaunting their driving skills in military cars and trucks. Amid escalating border tension between India and China, the Netizens decided to troll the video.

Joining the trend were Bollywood actors Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, and photographer Atul Kasbekar. While the Twitterati declared that 'Rohit Shetty does a better job than this in his action movies', Pulkit Samrat said, 'Our Punjabi drivers got more swag!'. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha just simply said, 'Get Lost' (in Hindi).

We’re hiring valets at the Taj in case you blokes want to apply in triplicate

🙄😇 https://t.co/6aaNKWjFqb — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 1, 2020

Netizen Reactions

Rohit Shetty trending in India.

Because someone from China uploaded Chinese soldiers doing car stunts and everyone thinks and KNOWS Rohit Shetty does better🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5odQl8RsMZ — Rohit Shetty Fan Club (@TeamShetty) July 1, 2020

Good drivers.. ask them to apply for Uber — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 1, 2020

India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

On Monday, the government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's overwhelming belligerence following the Covid pandemic originating from its shores.

'Fair & Transparent procedure?': Indians slam overwhelming Chinese hypocrisy after app ban

ALSO READ | Celina Jaitly tears apart Chinese stooge's snide remarks on India, says 'you chose war'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.