Will Chinese Phones Be Banned In India? List Of Top 11 Chinese Smartphones

The Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020, stating that the move is to protect India's security and cyberspace. The MHA also said that the apps posed a threat to the safety of user data and privacy, and they are unfavourable to the country's sovereignty and integrity. Before the Indian government's bold move of banning the China-based applications, many users had already started boycotting Chinese apps, software and hardware to show support to the Indian army after the incident at the Line of Actual Control where 20 soldiers were martyred by Chinese soldiers. However, many Chinese smartphone users are wondering, "will Chinese phones be banned in India?" "When will Chinese phones be banned in India?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Will Chinese phones be banned in India?

Amid the movement to ban Chinese products, many people who have already bought several goods are worried if these phones will get banned too. Chinese smartphones are generally cheaper than most of the smartphones made in other countries such as Samsung, Nokia, iPhone and more. This is the reason why Indians preferred buying these smartphones because they are high on features with reasonable prices. However, no such ban has been reported until now and there is no such official statement released by the government of India for a ban on Chinese smartphones. So, until any further official statement by the government, it can be safely considered that a ban is not going to happen anytime soon. However, the ban on Chinese apps has shaken the Chinese app development companies and smartphone selling organisations. Nonetheless, according to reports, the Chinese smartphone sellers are going to present an update that will deactivate all the in-built banned Chinese apps from their phones.

List of Top 11 Chinese Smartphone brands in India

OnePlus Mobiles

Xiaomi / Mi

Lenovo

Oppo smartphones

Vivo

Realme

Huawei

Coolpad

Gionee smartphones

Zopo

ZTE

