When Helena Bonham Carter Revealed She Had Never Been To Met Gala & Rihanna Told Her Why

Apart from being lauded for her skills as a musician, Rihanna has time and again impressed masses with her sense of humour and witty comebacks during interviews. Here is a throwback to the time Rihanna took a dig at Helena Bonham Carter’s fashion sense. It was when the latter made an interesting revelation.

Rihanna takes a dig on Helena’s fashion sense

Rihanna threw a bit of harmless shade at her Ocean’s 8 co-star Helena Bonham Carter's fashion sense when the film’s cast was interviewed at The Graham Norton Show in 2018. The two icons were joined by Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett from the much-loved show. The team discussed the film and their experience at the Met Gala 2018. Rihanna, who has graced Met Gala several times, shared some stories behind her most memorable outfits on the event. Sarah Paulson, who is famous for her work in Carol, recalled the time when she fangirled over Madonna. Amidst the conversation, there came a point when Carter revealed that she had never been to the Met Gala. Taking a sarcastic jibe at Carter, Rihanna remarked that it was because she wore dresses like that. Helena Bonham Carter, who copped up the criticism, jokingly said that she was going to cry.

The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter delivered several path-breaking performances in movies like The Wings of the Dove and Alice in Wonderland. She is currently seen as Princess Margaret in her recent Netflix project, The Crown Season 3. In an interview with a leading daily, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that it was difficult to portray the character of Princess Margaret, as the late royal member had a different trait than the rest of the royals.

