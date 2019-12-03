Harry Potter Series: Throwback To Helena Bonham Carter's BTS Videos From The Show

Helena Bonham Carter, who is famous for her work in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, among others, is considered as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Helena Bonham Carter is currently seen as Princess Margaret in her recent Netflix project, The Crown Season 3. In a BTS video from the sets of Harry Potter, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that she had to undergo dozens of training sessions to step into the shoes of her character in the much-loved film. Here are some BTS videos from the sets of Harry Potter, in which Helena Bonham Carter can be seen preparing for her role.

Helena Bonham Carter’s BTS videos from the Harry Potter series

In Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Part 2, Helena Bonham Carter had to portray Emma Watson’s character, Hermoine in disguise of Bellatrix Lestrange. In the video shared by the makers of the film, Emma Watson remarked that Helena Bonham Carter’s portrayal of Hermoine Granger was uncanny. Helena Bonham Carter revealed that she took lessons from Emma Watson on how to prepare for the sequence. Take a look:

Helena Speaks about Bellatrix Lestrange

In an interview with a leading daily, Helena spoke about the details of her character in Harry Potter: The Deathly Hallows Part 2. She revealed that Bellatrix Lestrange is off-limits and is very expressive. The actor revealed that it is one of the few negative characters she has portrayed which is unsubtle and pure evil. Take a look:

Molly takes down Bellatrix Lestrange

This scene is considered as one of the most vital sequences of the film, as its showcases death of Helena's character, Bellatrix Lestrange by Molly Weasley. The makers of the film released a BTS video of the sequence, where Julia Walters and Helena Bonham Carter can be seen fighting off-screen too. In the video shared, Julia Walters, who essayed Molly Weasley, revealed that it was lovely working with Helena. Take a look at the BTS video:

