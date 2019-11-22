The Debate
Helen’s 80th Birthday Celebrated With Pomp And Grandeur By The Khans

Bollywood News

Helen, the Bollywood veteran celebrated her 80th birthday as the Khans came together to throw her a bash. Check out the pictures of the birthday bash.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Helen

Bollywood veteran actor Helen celebrated her 80th birthday with pomp and grandeur. The actor is the second wife of Salim Khan. Salman Khan’s family came together to show a grand bash for Helen on her birthday. It has been reported that Helen’s 80th birthday bash was hosted by actor Sohail Khan and his wife Seema.

See pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

ALSO READ: Helen's Birthday: Here Is The Family Tree Of Bollywood's First Cabaret Dancer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Present at the party were the Khans, including Salman Khan, Sohail, Khan, his wife Seema, Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma as well as their son Ahil. Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also a part of the party. Helen’s husband Salim Khan, and his first wife Salma Khan also graced the event with their presence.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

ALSO READ: On Helen's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Most Iconic Songs From Her Career

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

It has been reported that Arbaaz Khan’s former wife Malaika Arora was not seen attending the event. However, their son Arhaan was present at the party. Helen’s friends Asha Parekh and Wahida Rehman attended Helen’s 80th birthday bash. The veteran Bollywood actors wore red and black coloured saree respectively as they graced the event.

ALSO READ: On Helen's 81st Birthday, Here's Some Facts You Didn't Know About The Star

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

It has been alleged that Malika Arora’s parents were also seen attending Helen’s birthday bash along with their other daughter Amrita Arora. Bollywood A-listers like Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda, and Katrina Kaif were seen at Helen’s birthday bash. Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain was also a part of the grand affair.

ALSO READ: On Helen's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Eternal Dance Numbers

 

 

Published:
