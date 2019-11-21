On Helen's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Eternal Dance Numbers

In the list of the popular dancers of Bollywood, Helen's name will never be left out of that list. Helen Anne Richardson was born on November 21 in the year 1938. The actor was born in Rangoon, Burma in Mayanmar. This year Halen celebrated her 81st birthday. Not many people know that the initial phase has been quite a struggle for the former actor-dancer. She was also popularly known as the heartthrob of Bollywood. Here is a look at some of the most iconic songs that featured Helen.

1. Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

The song is from the 1958 release Howrah Bridge. The movie is old but the song is still not forgotten by Helen's fans. Helen was only 17 when she got her big break in Howrah Bridge. Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu is one of the most iconic songs that featured Helen. Movie, Howrah Bridge is a thriller which revolves around the story of a businessman who is trying to track down his brother's murderer.

2. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

This song is a popular song from the movie Caravan. Caravan hit the screens in 1971. The music was this film was directed by R. D. Burman. The movie had a list of some of the most amazing songs from that time. The song was loved by many people even during that time. The song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja was the one song that stood out of all the songs in the movie. The film also raked in business to the tune of ₹14 crores at the box office in 1971.

3. Aa Jaane Jaan

The popular song is from movie Intaquam. The movie in the year 1969. The movie is a Bollywood drama film and was also one of the most appreciated films of all times. The song Aa Jaane Jaan continues to be one of the most appreciated songs of Helen. Her performance was highly appreciated by all her fans. Even now the song is still one of the classic hits of Helen.

