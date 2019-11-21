The Debate
Helen's Birthday: An Album Of Helen's Iconic Looks

Bollywood News

Helen has turned 81 today. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of her iconic looks that are appreciated by her fans and followers even today.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
helen's birthday

Helen Anne Richardson Khan popularly known as Helen is an actor and dancer who is known for her contribution to the Hindi cinema. She has featured in over 700 movies and is one of the popular dancers of her time. Helen was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in the year 2009. Some of her notable work includes Woh Kaun Thi? Talaash, Bikhre Moti, Bombay Talkies, Parwana, Intaquam and many more. She had a very successful career and her looks were always the talk of the town during her time. Helen has also been the inspiration for a book and for movies. Helen has turned 81 today. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of her iconic looks that have been loved by her fans and followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film History Pics (@filmhistorypics) on

ALSO READ| If Nora Fatehi Were To Recreate These 4 Of Helen's Classic Songs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film History Pics (@filmhistorypics) on

ALSO READ| Disha Patani To Be Styled Like Helen?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywoodirect (@bollywoodirect) on

ALSO READ| Helen's Iconic Song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' Just Got A Punjabi Twist. Watch The Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjog Walter (@sanjogwalter) on

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra & Salman Khan Are Most Searched Indian Stars Internationally

ALSO READ| Arpita Khan Sharma To Deliver Her Second Baby On Brother Salman Khan's Birthday

ALSO READ| Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, And Other Bollywood Stars Who Own Houses In Mumbai

 

 

