Hema Malini & Dharmendra's Total Net Worth Is More Than Sholay's BO Collection

Bollywood actor Hema Malini has been working in the film industry since 1963 and has delivered a wide range of successful movies in her career. Meanwhile, her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, too, has been a part of many successful blockbuster movies and owns a production house. Read more details about the duo’s combined net worth.

Hema Malini's net worth

As per a report published in celebritynetworth.com, actor Hema Malini’s net worth is estimated to be around 60 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 4,40,16,45,000 (Rs 440 crores). Reportedly, Hema Malini lives in a plush bungalow in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. The actor officially joined the BJP in the year 2004, kick-starting her political career.

As per a report published in cartoq.com, Hema Malini is a huge car enthusiast, as she owns a Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Hyundai Santa Fe and an Audi Q5. The actor has also served as chairperson of the National Film Development Corporation. Take a look at her picture.

Dharmendra's net worth

A report published in The Richest claims that actor Dharmendra’s net worth is estimated to be around 70 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 5,13,39,75,000 (Rs 513 crores). More so, Dharmendra owns a production house called, Vijayta Films. Reportedly, the actor also owns a plush farmhouse in Lonavala and currently resides in his bungalow in Juhu. Cartoq.com claims that Dharmendra owns a Mercedes Benz SL500 and a Range Rover Evoque. The actor tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980.

Dharmendra's work

Dharmendra last produced Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie revolves around the lives of Karan Sehgal and Saher Sethi, who fall in love on an expedition in the mountains. Karan organises adventure treks in Manali and Saher goes to his camp Ujhi Dhaar to expose it as she believes it to be a scam. The movie is the debut of Seher and Karan in Bollywood, while actor Sunny Deol has made debut as a director with this film.

Hence, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's combined net worth is estimated to be around 130 million USD, which converts to Rs 9,53,26,66,000 (953.26 crores)

(Image credits: Dharmendra, Hema Malini Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

