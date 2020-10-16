Timothee Chalamet Opens Up About Leaked Kissing Pics With Lily, Says He 'felt Embarrassed'

Timothee Chalamet recently opened up about his leaked kissing pictures with ex-girlfriend Lily Rose-Depp. In 2019 summer, Timothee Chalamet and Lilly went on a vacation in Capri, Italy. During their stay, the couple was papped, wherein Timothee and Chalamet can be seen kissing on the deck of a boat.

Timothee on his leaked kissing pics

The images went viral on the internet. Netizens had speculated that Timothée was contorting himself into the kiss and it looked a little awkward. While some viewers had their laughs, some of them also suggested that the images were clearly a PR stunt by the actor. Talking about the same, Timothée Chalamet told GQ that he went to bed that night thinking that he had spent one of the best days of life.

Explaining the situation, Timothee Chalamet said that he was on the boat all day with someone he loves, Lily Rose-Depp. He said he closed his eyes and indisputably thought that he had a great time with Lily. However, when the star woke up to the leaked pictures, he felt embarrassed. Timothee said he thought he looked like a real noob and pale.

Talking about people's reaction to his pictures and calling it a PR stunt, Timothee Chalamet asked why would he want to look like that in front of everyone. According to GQ, after this incident, Timothee got himself busy in shooting for four films and emerged into a new standard. One of these four films was Little Women.

Lily Rose-Depp and Timothée Chalamet's dating rumours started doing the rounds in September 2019. This was also the same month when Timothee Chalamet's kissing pics with Lily Rose-Depp went viral. According to E News, the couple called off their two-year relationship after a few months into the incident. It was reported that Chalamet's busy shooting schedule was one of their reasons to break up.

In an interview with Vogue, in April, Timothee revealed that he was "currently single", it was then when their breakup was confirmed. The actor was also spotted kissing Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas. However, the pair has not yet confirmed their relationship.

