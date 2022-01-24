National Girl Child Day: Know About Initiatives Launched By PM Modi For Girl Child Welfare

As India celebrates National Girl Child Day on January 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government's commitment to further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also hailed the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields. "In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child," he added. The government has also taken several initiatives for the welfare of the girl child in the country. It has also launched several awareness campaigns about girls' education and building a safe environment for them.

Here are some of the schemes launched by the government for the welfare of the girl child:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

In 2015, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) was launched to enhance the well-being of girls. It encourages parents to save and invest for the future education and marriage expenditures of the girl child. It's significant to note that this scheme is protected by a triple exemption because it's tax-free under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The amount invested is tax-free, as is the interest earned, and the matured amount is also tax-free under the triple exemption.

Balika Samriddhi Yojana

Balika Samriddhi Yojana is another scheme launched by the government which is aimed at assisting girls from financially deprived backgrounds. This scheme ensures that girls are enrolled and get education in elementary and secondary schools. It strives to improve the well-being of the girl child by providing them with a better and quality education. To be eligible for the benefits of the Balika Samriddhi Yojana, the girl child must belong to a family below the poverty line (BPL).

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

This is the most popular of all the girl's child welfare initiatives and many schools and universities promote the scheme in various ways. In order to encourage female students to enrol in higher education, some colleges offer fee reductions for registration and admission. This initiative assures that females can also inherit their family's property while also ensuring that they are sent to school and receive better education. It also aspires to eliminate all forms of discrimination and bias that females face, as well as provide inclusive benefits.

