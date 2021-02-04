Hema Malini Questions Foreign Celebrities' Meddling In India Amid Row Over Rihanna's Tweet

Actor and politician Hema Malini on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to question the 'foreign meddling' in the country's affairs amid the ongoing farmers' protest. Malini's tweet comes in the backdrop of an almighty row over pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi.

"Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more importantly, who are they trying to please?," asked Hema Malini.

‘Im intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?’🤔 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 4, 2021

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

After the External Ministry's official statement, many Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by Western artists such as Rihanna, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide.

The Centre has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers, with the top court of the country forming a panel to encourage further talks on the reforms. Moreover, just days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an olive branch to the community, assuring that he was only one-call away if they wanted to hold any further discussions on the three Farm Laws.

