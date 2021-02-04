Rohit Sharma Says India 'stronger When United', Hopes For Fix In Farmer-Centre Deadlock

Team India's Rohit Sharma appealed to the people of the country to stand together in order to find a solution for the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre. The Hitman's message comes in the backdrop of an almighty row over pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma noted that India's biggest strength was when it stood together as a nation and found solutions for its problems. Further, Rohit Sharma said that the farmers played an important role in the well-being of India and hoped that 'everyone played their roles' to find a solution to end the stalemate.

Índia has always been stronger...': Rohit Sharma

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remarked that India's sovereignty couldn't be compromised. Referring to the international pop icon's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants. Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner also added that Indians know India and should decide for India and then urged the people of the country to remain united as a nation.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Indian skipper Virat Kohli urged one and all to stay united in this hour of disagreements. Highlighting the importance of farmers in everyone's lives, the batting megastar went on to say that they are an integral part of our country and at the same time. Kohli also hoped that an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and they all can move forward together.

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

