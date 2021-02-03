'Let Us All Stay United': Virat Kohli Hopeful Of Resolution Amid Row Over Rihanna's Tweet

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has urged all the citizens of the country to stay united after a few international celebrities with vested interests attempted to target India over the farmer protests.

Controversy erupted after pop star Rihanna's tweet supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the three contentious agri laws, though their stances ranged from incorrect to hyperbolic.

'Let us all stay united': Virat Kohli

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kohli urged one and all to stay united in this hour of disagreements. Highlighting the importance of farmers in everyone's lives, the batting megastar went on to say that they are an integral part of our country and at the same time, Kohli also hoped that an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and they all can move forward together.

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane also stressed on the fact that 'there’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one'.

There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) February 3, 2021

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

After the External Ministry's official statement, many Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by Western artists such as Rihanna, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide.

The Centre has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers, with the top court of the country forming a panel to encourage further talks on the reforms. Moreover, just days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an olive branch to the community, assuring that he was only one-call away if they wanted to hold any further discussions on the three Farm Laws.

