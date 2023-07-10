Hema Malini To Perform Ballet On Ma Durga In Dehradun, Receives Himachali Style Welcome

Hema Malini is a trained classical dancer who has performed at several events over the years. A few months ago, the Dream Girl actress performed a ballet in Mumbai which was based on the river Ganga. After her power-packed performance, the veteran actress is all set to enthrall her audience with yet another ballet performance.

3 things you need to know

Hema Malini is a trained Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer.

She has performed at various events, including the Khajuraho Dance Festival that takes place in Madhya Pradesh.

The actress recently announced that she will be erforming a ballet in Uttarakhand.

Hema Malini to perform ballet on Goddess Durga

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she has been invited by the Director of Cultural Department Uttarakhand to perform ballet. The actress even dropped a series of pictures with the local artists of the region who gave her a warm welcome through a folk dance performance.

(Hema Malini flaunts her headgear from the Hotel Hyatt Regency. | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram)

(Hema Malini gets a warm welcome from the local artists in Dehradun. | Image: Hema Malini/Instagram)

The dancers performed for Hema Malini and she called it a "feast for the eyes indeed." She further announced the venue of the event and wrote, "Tomorrow is the program on Ma Durga at the opening of the new auditorium - Himalayan Culture Centre, Dehradun." In the photos, Hema Malini was also seen donning a Busheri topi as a mark of respect for the locals in Dehradun.

Hema Malini and her love for dance

Hema Malini has performed ballet in various cities previously including Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai. Talking about her dance performance with ANI, she said, "I have performed different types of ballet dances around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology like Durga, and Radha Krishna in pure classical form."