Hema Malini Says A Director Asked Her To Remove Her Saree's Pin For 'some Kind Of A Scene'

Hema Malini, fondly called Dream Girl, ruled Indian cinema in the 70s and 80s and was one of the most sought after actresses of the time. In an interview, the yesteryear actress recalled an incident she faced during the early days of her career. She also revealed that Raj Kapoor offered him one of Zeenat Aman's hit films but she turned it down.

Hema Malini made her acting debut with the 1963 Tamil film Idu Sathiyam.

She is known for her roles in films such as Sholay, Seeta Geeta, Dream Girl and many more.

She was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirch.

Hema Malini recalls uncomfortable on set incident

Speaking to Lehren, the veteran actress and now MP recalled that a director wanted her to remove the pin from her shoulder while filming a scene, leaving her confused. "He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree so that it doesn't fall, but he was very keen. I said, 'saree niche gir jayegi (the loose end will slide down)'. To this, they said that's what we want."

Hema Malini turned down this role

The actress also talked about rejecting a role and competing with her contemporaries. She said that Zeenat Aman starrer Satyam Shivam Sundaram was first offered to her. She mentioned that Raj Kapoor offered her the film despite knowing that she wouldn't do it. Recalling the conversation with the 'Showman', the actress said, "He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it." She added that her mother, who was sitting beside her, after hearing this, moved her head in dismissal and said, "She (Hema Malini) will not do all that."