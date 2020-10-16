Hema Malini's Birthday: Top 5 Movies Of Hema Malini And Dharmendra You Must Watch

Hema Malini is celebrating her 72nd birthday today. The actor who is popularly known as 'Dream Girl' has done more than 200 Hindi movies. Her first film was Pandava Vanavasam (1961) and then came Idhu Sathiyam (1962). Both of these movies did very well at the box office. Hema Malini then got married to Dharmendra in 1980 and the couple also starred in many movies together. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at the top 5 movies by the couple:

Also Read | On Hema Malini's birthday, netizens make '#DreamGirl' trend as they share her unseen pics

Hema Malini & Dharmendra movies

Sharafat (1970)

Directed by Asit Sen, Sharafat was one of the first movies in which fans saw Hema Malini & Dharmendra together. In the film, Hema plays the role of dancer and Dharmendra plays the role of a professor who falls in love with Hema's character. Many fans loved the chemistry between the two from the start. Sharafat Chhor Di sung by Lata Mangeshkar was also a famous song from the movie.

Also Read | Hema Malini's birthday: Here's a trivia quiz for all the fans of the 'Dream Girl'

Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970)

Directed by Bhappi Sonie, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan also starred Hema Malini & Dharmendra together in the lead. In the film, Dharmendra plays the role of a playboy who is supposed to take care of a baby. The fun twist comes in when fans realise the baby belongs to Hema's characters sister.

Also Read | Hema Malini pays tribute to Rajmata Scindia on birth centenary, recalls role in her biopic

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Seeta Aur Geeta is a comedy-drama film, written by Salim–Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar) and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film casts Hema in a dual role. Hema was the lead in the movie and Dharmendra played the supporting role in the film. The film was super hit.

Also Read | Hema Malini writes to EAM Jaishankar over reopening POPSK at Vrindavan

Pratiggya (1975)

Produced by Dharmendra and B.S. Deol, Pratiggya is a 1975 film is directed by Dulal Guha. The film casts Dharmendra as Inspector Davinder Singh, Hema Malini as Radha Lachman Thakur, Ajit as Daaku (Dacoit) Bharat Thakur, Satyendra Kapoor as Inspector D'Souza, Abhi Bhattacharya as Inspector Abhijit Singh and Johnny Walker as Birju Thekedar. The film was a big commercial hit and stayed in the cinemas for a very long time.

Dream Girl (1977)

Dream Girl came out in 1977 and was directed by Pramod Chakravorty. The film cast Ashok Kumar as Verma, Dharmendra as Anupam Verma, Hema Malini as Sapna/Padma/Champabai/Dream girl/Rajkumari, Asrani as Chanda Mama, Prem Chopra as Prem Verma, Lalita Pawar as Daima and Dina Pathak as Ratnabai. This one of the most iconic film of the duo. Hema plays five different roles in the film.

Promo Pic Credit: Hema Malini's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.