Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Bollywood actors not only entice us with their stunning performances onscreen, but also with their impeccable fashion sense. They often become trend-setters with their sartorial choices. The actors put their best foot forward when it comes to their outfits during their movie promotions or during various occasions. This week, one saw a lot of hustle-bustle in the tinsel town. From film promotions to star-studded events, the paparaazi could spot many prominent celebrities on the block. With the week gone by, here are some of the best-dressed celebs.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon went full chic in a white attire by Rahul Mishra for the promotions of her upcoming film, Panipat. She chose a pleated shirt and skirt which she paired it up with a jacket. She opted for a silver neckpiece with the attire. Her wavy hair further glamed up the look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi was a gorgeous sight as she opted for a white co-ord set where she chose a bralette along with a skirt. She also opted for a green cropped hoodie. She chose to go for sleek hair along with the look. Her dewy makeup raised the oomph factor by several notches.

Ananya Panday

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor chose an attire with detailed patterns and long one-sided sleeves. The floral red and white patterns further enhanced the look. However, the look may have further bloomed with a better choice of footwear than her peach sneakers. The actor opted for hoop earrings with the look.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Saand Ki Aankh actor chose a green dress with floral prints. The plunging neckline on the outfit made the actor look super stunning. The long sleeves of the outfit are glamming up the look. Her wavy hair and radiant makeup are making her look like a visual delight.

