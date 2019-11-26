Janhvi Kapoor Wishes She Could 'show Up In A Bathrobe', Shares Playful Pic

Janhvi Kapoor who is known for her role in the movie Dhadak is one of the most promising upcoming talents in Bollywood. She is a trendsetter when it comes to the world of fashion. The young actress often sends fans and netizens into a tizzy with every new social media update she shares recently showed off her playful side and posted a picture asking if she can just show up wearing a bathrobe. In the post, the actress looks quite glamorous as she strikes a pose for the camera. Take a look-

Janhvi Kapoor shows off her playful side

On the professional front:

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in a biopic of Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan was the first Indian Air Force woman officer who went to war. The film will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij alongside Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is all set to release on March 13, 2020. Janhvi will also feature in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 which will feature Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya also.

Dostana 2, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the leading roles, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as the upcoming rom-com is a sequel to the original hit, Dostana. While Dostana emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office, Dostana 2 has been constantly creating headlines for its unique star cast and unmissable storyline.

