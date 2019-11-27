Janhvi Kapoor: Important Skincare Tips Shared By The Dhadak Actor

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular Indian actress noted for her work in Bollywood. Janhvi made her debut with the film, Dhadak in 2018. She also received a Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut for the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. Janhvi has charmed the audience with her performance and is known for her killer looks. Janhvi ensures to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. Recently, Janhvi did a video for Elle India. Listed below are details from Janhvi's video where she shares eminent skincare tips.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals eminent skincare tips

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her skincare tips, beauty routine, and her go-to perfume notes. Janhvi was there to promote Benetton Perfumes. Janhvi looked gorgeous as she paired a turtle neck neon green crop top with a white tassel skirt. Janhvi started talking about her favorite perfumes notes. She prefers floral scents and has a strong liking for vanilla undertones. For ensuring that her perfumes stay all day, Janhvi likes to spray them directly on her skin. She also shared an eminent tip that she caught on the show, That's So Raven where the girl sprays her perfume in the air and walks into it. Janhvi also talks about her skincare routine and how it has not changed much since she became an actor. She makes a point to wear less makeup and keep cleaning her face in between shots and then finds it better to re-do her makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor goes on to play a game called This And That where she answers several questions while putting her best choice forward. The first question asked was for her to choose between doing her own hair or doing her own makeup. Janhvi wishes to do her own makeup as she finds doing her own hair more difficult. When asked between skincare or makeup, Janhvi choose for skincare. She further went on to choose a braid over a top knot. Lastly, before the video ends, Janhvi answers, saying she prefers a blush over a bronzer.

